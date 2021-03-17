Local groups host food pantry for hospitality workers impacted by the pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Hospitality Association and Retail Alliance partnered with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to host a mobile pantry for members of the hospitality industry.

Leaders with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank say those working in hospitality were hard hit by closures and layoffs during the pandemic.

The drive-thru pantry was hosted at the Holiday Inn in Newport News.

“The last time we incurred anything such as this would have been in 2008 and prior to that, 9/11,” says Holiday Inn General Manager and Newport News Hospitality Association President Elizabeth Parker.

Those benefitting from the pantry include the employees from hotels, restaurants, and museums. This particular pantry is unique to the pandemic because of the way these specific businesses have had to lay-off employees and close their doors.

It’s the second pop-up pantry of its kind. Vans from different organizations came to pick up the goods to bring back to more than 175 households.

Stay with WAVY.com for more community updates.