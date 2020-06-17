Local group to pass out grocery gift cards in Currituck

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — Operation Love Thy Neighbor is nudging the community to come together to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the organization is planning to pass out Food Lion gift cards at Corolla and Knotts Island fire-rescue stations. Starting at 9:30 a.m., the drive-thru style give away will assist those impacted financially during COVID-19.

Meeting Places:

Cooperative Extension will also be present to give out activity packets for children, seeds and planting guides, and healthy recipes for each family.

