Local foodbank asking for community feedback during ‘J.A.M.’ in Western Tidewater

Photo Courtesy: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The Western Tidewater Branch of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore invites community members and stakeholders to J.A.M. this Saturday.

On Aug. 28, a J.A.M., or joint action meeting, is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their feedback on future events and programs to be held at the new Western Tidewater facility.

The facility will open next spring at 618 South Street, Franklin.

The meeting will include lunch by Mercy Chefs, live entertainment by ShanMan Entertainment, and remarks from public figures.

After the meeting, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the newest 757 Mobile Market. Attendees can tour the mobile market and shop around for nutritious food items.

Head to Camp Community College Workforce Development Center at 100 N College Drive, Franklin for the meeting.

For more information about the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, visit Foodbankonline.org.

