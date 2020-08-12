Local family gets creative for CHKD’s LemonAid Stand virtual fundraiser

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Every summer for the past 12 years, Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters has held its “LemonAid” Stand Fundraiser to help young people with cancer.

Because of the pandemic, this summer’s fundraiser went virtual. A family in York County got creative — and for a good reason.

The youngest member of the Argabright family, Logan, was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 4 years old.

Every summer, Logan, his family, and friends participate in CHKD’s LemonAid Stand fundraiser, but this summer is different.

“The last few years, we’ve been doing lemonade stands in-person, but because we couldn’t do that this year, we’re doing an online one to raise money for CHKD’s oncology clinic,” said Evan Argabright, Logan’s older brother.

The family has produced videos of them eating lemons and a “Lemon Olympics.”

Logan has been off of treatment for two and a half years. After five years, he will be considered cancer-free. His family credits CHKD with his recovery.

“They’ve been amazing for our son, his whole treatment,” said David Argabright, Logan’s father. “Four years later from his diagnosis, he’s a healthy kid, he’s playing, he’s doing lemon Olympics, so without them, I don’t know that we would have that.”

The Argabrights want to make sure other families in similar situation have the same support.

Bobbi Argabright, Logan’s mother, aid, “For us, it’s just trying to give back to the community that gave so much and trying to support the families that are still going through treatment.”

The support is crucial for children and families dealing with cancer.

“Our lives never stopped at CHKD. Our patients have not stopped needing treatment. They have not stopped needing the everyday things that they needed before this pandemic,” said Briana Jackson, CHKD volunteer and events coordinator. “We still need these funds to benefit our cancer patients and their families at CHKD.”

That’s why the Argabright brothers are going to continue raising awareness and money, whether it’s in-person or online.

“Because it’s why Logan is standing next to me right now,” said Evan.

Logan said, “So we can help other people that have had cancer or that have cancer have a greater chance at surviving.”

You can find their videos on Facebook and donate on their LemonAid fundraising page.

