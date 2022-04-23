PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several local cities are hosting events on April 30 as part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The goal of the events is to collect potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications for destruction. The medication will then be taken to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to be destroyed.

Gloucester

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Gloucester Walmart | 6819 Waltons Lane

Newport News

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Walgreens | 600 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. & Sentara at Port Warwick | 11803 Jefferson Avenue