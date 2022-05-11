PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As National Police Week nears, several local cities are hosting law enforcement memorial services in honor slain officers.

For more than six decades, May 15 has been known as Peace Officers Memorial Day. It leads into National Police Week which runs from May 15 to May 21.

Hampton

The Hampton Police Division is hosting a memorial service on Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m. The event will take place in Honor Park next to the P.G. Minetti Public Safety Building

The event is open to the public.

Newport News

The Newport News Police Department is hosting a memorial service on Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at Temple Baptist Church and be live-streamed online.

The event is open to the public.

Suffolk

The Suffolk Police Department is hosting a memorial service on Wednesday, May 18 at 11 a.m. The event will take place in the city council chamber in Suffolk City Hall.

The event is open to the public.