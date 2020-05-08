Local church sees record-breaking numbers for food pantry

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Communities across Hampton Roads have stepped up to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk.

Before the pandemic, the church feed about 100 families through its food pantry.

Now, they’re seeing record-breaking numbers.

“Last week, we hit our record of over 600 households and 1,800 individuals we served,” said Shontay Sumler, who is the church’s food pantry resource manager.

Sumler says its been busy for the them.

They have the pantry on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, and dozens of volunteers help load boxes into to cars.

Originally, they only serviced families in Norfolk and Portsmouth but now, they’re helping anyone who needs it. She says that seeing how many families they’ve been able to help is emotional.

“It almost brought tears to my eyes because it’s just amazing to see how God is using us to bless those who are in need right now,” Sumler said.

Shandesa Jones-Templeman, who is the church’s communications manager, says they stepped up when the need also increased.

“Obviously the need expanded and so we’ve expanded with the need. We’re just out here feeding as many families as possible,” she said.

And that includes nearly 140 seniors who received delivered meals this week through their new initiative “Food+Faith= Hope,” which is in partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Jones-Templeman says they’re doing all they can to give back to the community. That keeps them going.

“In every way we can give back, in every way we can help meet a need, to help our community bounce back from this pandemic faster, we’re willing to do that,” she said.

Calvary Revival also accepts new volunteers to help out.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

Latest Posts: