Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Local barber gives free haircuts to the homeless in Downtown Norfolk

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Local_barber_gives_free_haircuts_to_the__4_20190208182122

NORFOLK, Va.(WAVY) — There was a buzz in the air in Downtown Norfolk on Friday.

The sound was coming from the clipper of a barber giving free haircuts to the homeless.

“It’s good people like this brother right here that’s showing us some love,” Troy Delane told WAVY.com.

Julio Heredia works at Jake’s Place, a men’s spa in Norfolk.

He told us that one day while he was at work, a homeless man stopped in and asked for a haircut because he had an interview to get to.

“And I didn’t speak up, I just kind of kept cutting, didn’t say a word, but it ate me up inside,” Heredi said.

Fast forward a year, and WAVY found Heredia in the park between Dillards and the Tide station. “It just always stayed in the back of my head and then one day I just was dreaming and like, God was like,  you need to get out there and give back to your community.”

It really is much more then a shave or trim, he said, it’s a confidence builder, and on a nearly 80 degree day, it brought comfort to one man.

“It was getting hot and especially this right here,” he said pointing to his beard,” I really needed that tightened up good.”

A homeless mother, Daisy, sat down her baby Jameison for his second haircut ever.

“I love it, I love it, oh my God it looks so wonderful!” she exclaimed as she thanked Heredia.

Julio feels the gratitude from the bottom of their hearts. “Amen, that’s all I keep getting from everybody, bless your heart, amen, thank you for coming out here.”

That’s why he’ll be back again — to take a little more off the top.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories