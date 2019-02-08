Local barber gives free haircuts to the homeless in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va.(WAVY) — There was a buzz in the air in Downtown Norfolk on Friday.

The sound was coming from the clipper of a barber giving free haircuts to the homeless.

“It’s good people like this brother right here that’s showing us some love,” Troy Delane told WAVY.com.

Julio Heredia works at Jake’s Place, a men’s spa in Norfolk.

He told us that one day while he was at work, a homeless man stopped in and asked for a haircut because he had an interview to get to.

“And I didn’t speak up, I just kind of kept cutting, didn’t say a word, but it ate me up inside,” Heredi said.

Fast forward a year, and WAVY found Heredia in the park between Dillards and the Tide station. “It just always stayed in the back of my head and then one day I just was dreaming and like, God was like, you need to get out there and give back to your community.”

It really is much more then a shave or trim, he said, it’s a confidence builder, and on a nearly 80 degree day, it brought comfort to one man.

“It was getting hot and especially this right here,” he said pointing to his beard,” I really needed that tightened up good.”

A homeless mother, Daisy, sat down her baby Jameison for his second haircut ever.

“I love it, I love it, oh my God it looks so wonderful!” she exclaimed as she thanked Heredia.

Julio feels the gratitude from the bottom of their hearts. “Amen, that’s all I keep getting from everybody, bless your heart, amen, thank you for coming out here.”

That’s why he’ll be back again — to take a little more off the top.