Local auto dealer in the running for prestigious national award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Local automobile dealer Daniel Banister has been nominated for the prestigious 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award, which celebrates exceptional performance and outstanding community service.

Banister, of Banister Nissan in Chesapeake, is one of only 41 auto dealers nominated for the 52nd annual award, from more than 16,000 nationwide.

You may know him better as “Dan the Man” — the moniker he uses in television and radio ads.

Banister, 52, was a high school standout athlete who brought that competitive spirit to his future career. He began working as a salesperson at Independence Nissan in Charlotte right out of college.

“I made it a point to learn every position in the company,” Banister said. “My motto is,

‘Know how to do the job before you get the job.’”

In 2010, a dream came true when he and a partner purchased Victory Nissan. Banister later bought out his partner and is now the principal owner of two Virginia dealerships, Banister Nissan of Chesapeake and Banister Nissan of Norfolk.

“I am one of only 15 black-owned Nissan dealerships nationwide, and our stores are

consistently among the top-performing Nissan dealerships worldwide,” Banister said.

Banister is the regional president for Nissan’s National Dealer Advisory Board.

He is also actively involved in several charities.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award recognizes dealers who also demonstrate commitment to community service.

Banister was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Don Hall, president

and CEO of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association.

The nominees from across the country, including Banister, will be honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, which is being held virtually next year, from February 9-11.

The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in

cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for

Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the

four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive

$5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity.

In its tenth year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will also recognize dealer nominees and their

community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice.

Nominees will be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the

philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.

