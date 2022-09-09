PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – September 11, 2022, will mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks that claimed thousands of lives.

Across Hampton Roads, localities have announced ceremonies to remember the lives lost and to reflect upon that day.

If you are interested in joining other members of the community, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local events.

Chesapeake

The city will host a 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance on September 11 at Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive.

The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Chesapeake 9/11 Memorial.

New Kent

New Kent County is remembering those lost on September 11, 2001, with a ceremony on the steps of the Courthouse on September 9, 2022, at 8 a.m.

There will be a brief ceremony honoring those who died, and those who continue to suffer from the effects of the tragic events.

Newport News

The Newport News Police Department, Newport News Fire Department, and the Newport News Sheriff’s Office will host a ceremony in front of the Newport News City Hall, located at 2400 Washington Avenue.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m.

The Newport News Police Department says Captain Jessica Baboulis will be the keynote speaker for the ceremony. Baboulis currently oversees the United States Capitol Police, Capitol Division, and will share her story about the effects September 11 had on her and her family.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth will be hosting the 21st Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, September 11 at 11 a.m. at Portsmouth City Hall Plaza. The event is open to the public.

The Tidewater Concert Band will be performing musical selections during the ceremony.

Never forget. Join us for the 21st Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of September 11, 2001 on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xlBEvXhlCx — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) September 4, 2022

Suffolk

Suffolk Festivals Inc. will recognize the 21st anniversary of 9/11 during the 44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival from October 6-9.

The festival will host the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which is an 83-foot tractor-trailer that transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit featuring World Trade Center Steel, aluminum façade from the buildings, radio transmission from first responders, and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.

Virginia Beach

Nonprofit organization Travis Manion Foundation will host its 9/11 Heroes Run 5K on September 24th at the Military Aviation Museum, located at 1341 Princess Anne Road.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to honor the heroes of 9/11 and who’ve served our nation since the attacks.

Those interested in participating are asked to register online ahead of the race.