FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A 6-year-old girl in Franklin was celebrating her birthday in December and decided against presents.

Instead, she asked those around her to help collect as many donations for a local animal shelter as possible.

According to City of Franklin Animal Services, Madalynn Graham donated a total of 550 pounds of dog and cat food to their shelter. She also threw in some toys.

