LIST: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Hampton Roads

(STACKER) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data shows ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping, while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in the Hampton Roads housing market using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

#30. 23513 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,205

— 15.0% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.8%

— #25 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 971 Philpotts Rd, Norfolk 23513 ($2,100, 5 bedrooms)

#29. 23503 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,226

— 13.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

— #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +24.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 8848 Devon St, Norfolk 23503 ($2,400, 4 bedrooms)

#28. 23704 (Portsmouth)

– Typical rent: $1,241

— 12.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

— #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +15.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 511 Hampton Pl Apt B, Portsmouth 23704 ($1,600, 3 bedrooms)

#27. 23504 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,266

— 10.7% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.2%

— #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 3401 Granby St, Norfolk 23504 ($2,950, 5 bedrooms)

#26. 23608 (Newport News)

– Typical rent: $1,275

— 10.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.5%

— #17 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +12.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 867 Garrow Rd, Newport News 23608 ($1,800, 4 bedrooms)

#25. 23669 (Hampton)

– Typical rent: $1,281

— 9.7% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 2 Pendleton Ct, Hampton 23669 ($1,695, 4 bedrooms)

#24. 23518 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,289

— 9.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

— #15 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 2603 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk 23518 ($3,000, 3 bedrooms)

#23. 23666 (Hampton)

– Typical rent: $1,297

— 8.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

— #24 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 22 Gallaer Ct, Hampton 23666 ($2,000, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 23505 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,314

— 7.3% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

— #20 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 594 Westport St, Norfolk 23505 ($2,500, 3 bedrooms)

#21. 23517 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,341

— 5.4% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

— #23 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 624 Maury Ave Unit A, Norfolk 23517 ($2,495, 2 bedrooms)

#20. 23509 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,344

— 5.2% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

— #26 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +18.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 3214 Bapaume Ave, Norfolk 23509 ($1,500, 3 bedrooms)

#19. 23434 (Suffolk)

– Typical rent: $1,345

— 5.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.0%

— #30 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 113 Toddsbury Ct, Suffolk 23434 ($1,695, 4 bedrooms)

#18. 23508 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,350

— 4.8% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +11.0%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 1536 W 40th St, Norfolk 23508 ($4,400, 8 bedrooms)

#17. 23510 (Norfolk)

– Typical rent: $1,379

— 2.8% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.8%

— #31 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 215 Brooke Ave Apt 309, Norfolk 23510 ($1,900, 2 bedrooms)

#16. 23602 (Newport News)

– Typical rent: $1,393

— 1.8% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

— #14 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 17 E Governor Dr, Newport News 23602 ($2,400, 4 bedrooms)

#15. 23185 (Williamsburg)

– Typical rent: $1,445

— 1.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

— #22 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 404 Norfolk St, Williamsburg 23185 ($3,275, 3 bedrooms)

#14. 23453 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,446

— 2.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

— #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 4151 Macarthur Rd, Virginia Beach 23453 ($1,450, 3 bedrooms)

#13. 23452 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,448

— 2.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

— #13 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +15.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 794 Winthrope Dr, Virginia Beach 23452 ($2,575, 4 bedrooms)

#12. 23462 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,451

— 2.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.5%

— #18 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 625 Declaration Rd, Virginia Beach 23462 ($2,500, 5 bedrooms)

#11. 23320 (Chesapeake)

– Typical rent: $1,481

— 4.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

— #16 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +12.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 824 Great Marsh Ave, Chesapeake 23320 ($3,500, 5 bedrooms)

#10. 23692 (Yorktown)

– Typical rent: $1,502

— 5.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.4%

— #27 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 603 Cockletown Rd, Yorktown 23692 ($1,775, 3 bedrooms)

#9. 23454 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,528

— 7.8% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

— #21 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 304 Tomahawk Trl, Virginia Beach 23454 ($62,000, 2 bedrooms)

#8. 23464 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,535

— 8.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

— #29 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 1750 Alvena Ln, Virginia Beach 23464 ($1,900, 3 bedrooms)

#7. 23321 (Chesapeake)

– Typical rent: $1,581

— 11.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +15.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 1817 Dock Harbour Dr, Chesapeake 23321 ($3,195, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 23451 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,597

— 12.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

— #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 125 57 1/2 St, Virginia Beach 23451 ($4,000, 4 bedrooms)

#5. 23693 (Yorktown)

– Typical rent: $1,615

— 13.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.9%

— #35 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +8.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 104 Post Oak Rd, Yorktown 23693 ($1,775, 3 bedrooms)

#4. 23455 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,670

— 17.8% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.7%

— #32 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 2504 Indian Hill Rd, Virginia Beach 23455 ($2,795, 4 bedrooms)

#3. 23188 (Williamsburg)

– Typical rent: $1,733

— 22.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.5%

— #34 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 111 Walton Heath, Williamsburg 23188 ($2,795, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 23456 (Virginia Beach)

– Typical rent: $1,814

— 27.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.4%

— #28 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 4149 Rainbow Dr, Virginia Beach 23456 ($2,200, 3 bedrooms)

#1. 23322 (Chesapeake)

– Typical rent: $1,960

— 38.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

— #19 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 792 Hillwell Rd, Chesapeake 23322 ($2,200, 5 bedrooms)