Lidl launches new program to help seniors in local cities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Lidl announced in early April they would be launching a new program to help seniors in cities around Hampton Roads.

In response to the coronavirus, the grocery store is offering a food truck to make special deliveries to help those at high-risk for severe illness.

Retirement communities in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Chesapeake can call to order grocery shipments between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

After the order is placed, a team of shoppers will deliver the groceries to the front desk of the communities within two days.

Retirement communities looking to accept the new service can call 1-866-GET-LIDL (1-866-438-5435).

