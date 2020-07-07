Langley For Families Foundation donates more than $110,000 to Hampton Roads nonprofits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Langley For Families Foundation recently approved more than $110,000 in donations to several nonprofits in Hampton Roads.

A total of 20 groups received the funding.

Both Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia received $10,000 each for emergency childcare services for essential workers in the community.

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia also accepted a donation from the Langley for Families Foundation. During the coronavirus pandemic, 30 wishes were postponed because of the risks for immune-compromised patients.

Make-A-Wish worked to provide safer requests such as new pets, shopping sprees and gaming consoles.

Officials with the organization emphasize that when a child receives a critical diagnosis, everyday matters, which is why their goal is to grant every wish as quickly as possible. To support COVID-19 wishes, Langley for Families Foundation granted $5,000.

Bridging The Gap Youth Program received a first-time grant of $2,500 for their mask making and distribution program. Bridging the Gap is a Newport News-based group working with youth to stop violence and reconnect through entertainment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The following organizations also received grants from the Langley for Families Foundation in the 2nd quarter of 2020:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia

Bridging the Gap Youth Program

Center for Child & Family Services

Colonial Virginia Council, Boy Scouts of America

The Compassion Advocacy Network

Commonwealth Catholic Charities

