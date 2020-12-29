‘Kids Against Gun Violence’ and Portsmouth police deliver bags of winter gear to the homeless

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local anti-gun violence group stepped up to deliver 42 bags of winter gear to the homeless on Monday.
Kids Against Gun Violence, in partnership with the Portsmouth Police Department, made the deliveries.
The group had already given away an additional 26 bags of winter gear including blankets, gloves, hats, and toboggans to the homeless on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Portsmouth Police Department Uniform Patrol officers and their Homeless Outreach Team hoped to give away all 42 bags by the end of Monday night.
