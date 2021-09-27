James City County police set to host National Night Out this October

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The James City County Police Department will be hosting its fall National Night Out event on Oct. 5.

The event — which will feature music, food, events, safety displays and services, an obstacle course and more — will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center at 4600 Opportunity Way.

McGruff the crime fighting dog will be at National Night Out, as well as the JCCPD monster truck and Virginia State Police’s HEAT vehicle.

The department will make child IDs upon request. The department will also have displays for some of the agency’s specialty teams and units.

National Night Out events in most localities in eastern Virginia and North Carolina were held earlier this year in August.

For more information about National Night Out, visit the National Association of Town Watch website.