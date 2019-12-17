Isle of Wight school bus driver honored for 45 years of service

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus driver from Isle of Wight is being recognized after 45 years of service.

On Dec. 9, Superintendent Jim Thorton presented Rosa White with a plaque on behalf of IWCS.

Courtesy of IWCS

“Forty-five years is amazing and you do an amazing job. We don’t have many employees get to forty-five and wanted to do something special for you.” Superintendent Jim Thornton | IWCS

The plaque, made by students in the Smithfield High MakerSpace, thanked White for her years of service to IWCS.

White has started to toss around the idea of retiring, but not just yet. She credits the children and surrounding community for allowing her to love her job.