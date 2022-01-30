Is there school on Monday? Here’s what we know

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — After Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and parts of northeast North Carolina saw a second weekend of winter weather, local schools districts are shifting their schedules for Monday, January 31.
These shifts include fully-remote learning or even cancellations.
As we hear of schedule changes, 10 On Your Side will post them below. You can find the latest school and business closing information at this link. If you have a Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system code and need to issue a closing notification, you can log in here.
This post will continue to be updated as more schools make their decisions.
Eastern Shore
- Accomack County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, January 31. All twelve-month employees will work from home.
Peninsula
- Hampton City Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Monday, January 31.
Southside
- Virginia Beach City Public Schools will have an asynchronous learning day on Monday, January 31.
North Carolina
- Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Monday, January 31.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.