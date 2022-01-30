Is there school on Monday? Here’s what we know

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, a student listens to the teacher’s instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami. Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — After Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and parts of northeast North Carolina saw a second weekend of winter weather, local schools districts are shifting their schedules for Monday, January 31.

These shifts include fully-remote learning or even cancellations.

As we hear of schedule changes, 10 On Your Side will post them below. You can find the latest school and business closing information at this link. If you have a Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system code and need to issue a closing notification, you can log in here.

This post will continue to be updated as more schools make their decisions.

Eastern Shore

Accomack County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, January 31. All twelve-month employees will work from home.

Peninsula

Hampton City Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Monday, January 31.

Southside

Virginia Beach City Public Schools will have an asynchronous learning day on Monday, January 31.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Monday, January 31.