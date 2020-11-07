In-person visits return to the Norfolk Animal Care Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is resuming in-person visits and is celebrating with a special offer.

The Center said on Friday, in-person visits will be by appointment beginning Monday, November 9, with an adoption promotion of $35 for dogs and cats six months and older.

NACC will offer scheduled appointments through WaitWhile, an online waitlist app that allows adopters to choose a time for a visitor to drop in. You may also join the waitlist to enter dependent on occupancy.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, Norfolk Animal Care Center will limit visitors to 10 at a time and staff and visitors are required to wear a face-covering.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility. In addition, there will be floor labels and arrows to direct traffic to keep customers 6-feet-apart.

The NACC says customers may visit Thursdays from 2-6:30 p.m. and all other days from noon to 6:30 p.m.

There will be signs on parking spaces and doors directing visitors to the WaitWhile app to explain the process.

Those who are not visiting animals at the shelter, such as for pet licenses, will be placed on the waitlist and paged when they can enter the building. Customers may also schedule appointments for these services.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center said they will continue to offer virtual and contactless services.

NACC has offered virtual adoptions and outdoor meet-and-greets by appointment since COVID-19 health and safety restrictions began in March. During the time period, nearly 525 cats and 389 dogs found new homes, the NACC said.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors to our shelter again, with health and safety protocols in place to protect them and our staff,” said Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson. “And we’re celebrating with discounted fees to find homes for all of our loving and lovable animal companions.”

Potential visitors may also send an email to nacc@norfolk.gov or call 757-441-5505 and the NACC staff will help you book an appointment.

Latest Posts