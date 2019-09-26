Ikea Norfolk completes $10,000 room makeover for local teen center

Breaking News
Before (top) and after (bottom) Ikea’s room makeover at the TWP Teen Center. Courtesy: Ikea Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Armed with fresh paint, colorful textiles and new furniture, a crew from Ikea Norfolk gave a local teen center a $10,000 room makeover.

The store announced their partnership with the non-profit Teens with a Purpose when they opened in April.

Ikea’s room makeover at the Teen’s with a Purpose’s Teen Center on E. Olney Road is part of that partnership, according to Ikea.

A team from Ikea spent months designing the makeover of the center’s community space and revealed it to the public on Thursday.

The room they chose to transform is used to host artistic performances, workshops, events, dinners, summer camps and more, Ikea said.

“As we planned the room makeover, we really wanted to create a space that could serve the many needs of the organization and reflect the personalities of the teens that would use the space,” said Michelle Stephenson-White, IKEA Norfolk Loyalty Manager.

The makeover includes a new mural, a soft seating area, new kitchen cabinetry, new tables and chairs, new drapery and curtain system for the stage, new rugs and textiles and a closet organization system to address the center’s need for storage, according to Ikea.

Stephenson-White says they were drawn to the mission of the non-profit and recognize the group’s impact on community youth.

  • The TWP Teen Center common space before the makeover. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • The TWP Teen Center common space before the makeover. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • IKEA added soft seating in the TWP Teen Center common space during their makeover. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • IKEA Norfolk design expert, Olivia Cullifer, assembles IKEA furniture for the room makeover. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • IKEA Norfolk transformed the common space at the TWP’s Teen Center. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • IKEA Norfolk transformed the common space at the TWP’s Teen Center. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • IKEA Norfolk added closet organization to the common space at the TWP’s Teen Center. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • IKEA Norfolk carpenter, Brian Mohr, installs new cabinetry. Credit: IKEA Norfolk
  • IKEA Norfolk design expert, Amanda Carrow, creates colorful mural for teen center. Credit: IKEA Norfolk

