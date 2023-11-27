NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Cards for Hospitalized Kids (CFHK) is setting up card-making stations in several malls across the country this holiday season.

Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News is one of the many malls participating in this years event running from Nov. 18 through mid-December. The CFHK Holiday card-making stations are as part of their “Kindness Unwrapped” events taking place for the holidays.

People will be able to stop by the card-making stations at any time during mall hours to make cards for CFHK to help bring cheer to hospitalized children. Cards can be placed in the mailbox located at the station where each mall’s elves will send the cards for distribution.

CFHK Holiday card-making station (Courtesy: CFHK)

What started as a small local effort in 2011 from Jen Rubino, is now a national charity with over 500,000 cards given to children in hospitals during the holiday season. Rubino got the idea for this charity as a former hospitalized kid herself, undergoing over 20 surgeries as a child. After receiving a handmade card from a hospital volunteer which helped to remind her she was not forgotten, Rubino was inspired to found CFHK to help out other kids in a similar situation.