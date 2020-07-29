Help Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center ‘Clear the Shelters’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is calling on Hampton Roads to help Clear the Shelters for the annual campaign.

Beginning July 29 and running through August 29, NACC will offer an adoption promotion of $35 for cats or dogs. The cat “Best Buds” program also allows you to take home two purring pals for $35.

The goal is to beat the record-breaking numbers last summer where a partnership with WAVY-TV 10 led to 275 animals finding their forever homes.

NACC also offers virtual meet and greets and adoption counseling. Call 757-441-5505 or email to schedule an appointment. Visit the website to see the adorable pets looking for a forever home.

