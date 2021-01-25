Health officials identify first case of COVID-19 variant in Virginia

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the latest findings Monday afternoon stating that the variant was found in a sample from an adult resident in Northern Virginia with no reported recent travel history.

Health officials did not specify where in Northern Virginia the variant was identified.

The Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) confirmed the case using next-generation sequencing that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19.

DCLS officials have informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the case.

In the United States, nearly 200 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been detected in 23 states as of January 22, 2021. The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10