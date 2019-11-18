‘Healing Through the Arts’ in the wake of tragedy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – On Sunday, The Zeiders American Dream Theater presented #VBStrong: A Healing Arts Community Event.

As healing takes time, it has been over 150 days since the tragic shooting at Virginia Beach’s Municipal Center.

The Zeiders American Dream Theater invited the community to come together for a free community event to draw strength and healing through the power of the arts.

Interactive art activities, as well as community arts & therapy resources, were offered.

The event was lead by performances in The Z’s Main Stage of dance, music and spoken word by local contributing artists.

Resources about Arts & Healing will be available at the VB Strong Center to offer resources beyond the day’s event.

Mayor Bobby Dyer and Councilman Michael Berlucchi were planned to be in attendance.

Tables were set up in The Z’s Main Stage Lobby with interactive art projects from The Muse, MOCA & The Vibe.