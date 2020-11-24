Hampton University partners with Sentara to provide free vaccines to some peninsula seniors

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University leaders with the School of Nursing partnered with Sentara Healthcare to give free vaccines to a local senior living group on the peninsula.

Officials with the university say they provided free preventative flu and shingles vaccines for the residents of Forrest Pines Senior, a senior independent living community in Newport News on Monday.

The initial request came from the building manager, who was concerned about residents’ increased vulnerability to COVID-19 from preventable viruses.

From there, leaders with Hampton University reached out to Sentara Healthcare to ask about providing flu shots and the Shingrix vaccine to some of the community’s 123 residents.

University officials say many older adults in the southeast area of Newport News live below the federal poverty line, have other multiple health conditions, and can’t easily access the health services.

All together, leaders say they administered 60 flu shots, provided by Sentara Leigh Hospital, to residents. There are plans in the works to coordinate an opportunity for Sentara nurses to administer 30 Shingrix vaccines in the near future. That particluar vaccine requires two doses given two to six months apart.

