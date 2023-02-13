HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC) is donating $75,000 to Tidewater Community College’s Skilled Trades Academy.

“We are here to celebrate and highlight the relationship we have with Hampton Roads Workforce Council,” said President Marcia Conston. “This partnership enables TCC to continue to serve as one of the training engines for our region,” said President Marcia Conston. “Working together we ensure that residents receive career training to build long-term career success.”

During a gathering to recognize the partnership between TCC and HRWC, the president of HRWC Shawn Avery presented the gift to the academy in support of new program offerings.

“We’ve been part of this great facility since day one and are proud of the work we are doing together,” Avery said. “TCC is one of our strongest partners and this gift is just the tip of the iceberg of what we do together. A lot of regions in the state have competitive relationships, but we’ve always been friends and partners.”

The Academy offers hands-on, short-term instruction for in-demand trade jobs. Programs are offered in welding, sheet metal, pipefitting, roofing, marine coating and more.

This donation will directly support:

New Programs that address emerging in-demand careers, with short-term hands-on programs. Added programs include electric vehicle technical, logistics, ship fitter and heavy equipment operator.

Expanded offerings by increasing capacity in current programs and exponentially growing the talent pipeline in the region.

Over the past three years, HRWC has given $125,000 to TCC.