Hampton Roads nonprofit, restaurant chain raising funds, collecting supplies for Haiti disaster relief

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local nonprofit, Christians United for Haiti and restaurant chain, MP Island Café, are partnering together to raise funds and relief supplies for Haiti’s earthquake survivors.

A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Haiti on August 14 leaving at least 304 people dead and injuring at least 1,800 others. Now the country is working to rebuild.

Christians United for Haiti and MP Island Café are asking the Hampton Roads community to support relief efforts by donating relief items or contribute financially.

For a full list of items they are looking to receive, click here. Those wishing to donate money can do so via GoFundMe or Zelle. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

Items can be dropped off at MP Island Café at 6109 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk or 5583 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth.