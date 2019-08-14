Hampton Roads Community Foundation launches giving circle to support charities in the black community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Foundation hosted a celebration at the Attucks Theatre on Tuesday to honor Black Philanthropy Month.

It was the second annual celebration sponsored by the community foundation, but this year was made even more special.

The community foundation announced the launch of “Visionaries for Change,” where black-owned business leaders and civic leaders can donate money to a pooled fund that will support charitable causes in the black community.

The free event included a keynote address by Marsha Morgan, chair of the Community Investment Network and a founding member of the Birmingham Change Fund.

It also featured attorney Sharon Goodywn of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, the new vice chair of the community foundation board of directors and first African American and first woman to serve in a top leadership role on the board.

The foundations says Black Philanthropy Month began in 2011 to strengthen African American and African-descent giving in the community.