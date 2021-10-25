Hampton Roads city closings and schedule changes for Election Day 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia gubernatorial election is around the corner and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, and services are closing and adjusting their schedules for the day.

Chesapeake

All offices, courts, community centers, and libraries in Chesapeake will be closed on Tuesday, November 2 for Election Day. The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.



There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Wednesday, November 3.

Norfolk

Norfolk offices including libraries and recreation centers are expected to close on Tuesday, November 2, for Election Day and will reopen at regular business hours on Wednesday. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse.

Trash, recycling, and bulk waste collection will take place as scheduled. Bulk waste requests for Tuesday, November 2, or Wednesday, November 3, must be scheduled by 3 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

To schedule a service request, residents can go to the MyNorfolk mobile app online portal or call Norfolk Cares at 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will not accept household hazardous waste on Tuesday. Electronics disposal is available at the Towing and Recovery facility 1188-A Lance Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. – noon.

Street sweeping scheduled for Tuesday will be made up during the following two weeks.

