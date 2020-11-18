Grove Church in Portsmouth to host blood drive in late November

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth church has partnered with the American Red Cross and Norfolk State University to host a blood drive this November.
Leaders with Grove Church, one of the oldest Black community congregations in the city, say they are excited for the third annual event. They also say this season is more important than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is open to the public, but masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 22 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Grove Church VA – Portsmouth, Va. (Marriner Family Life Center, 5910 W. Norfolk, Portsmouth, VA 23703)
