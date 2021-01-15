Girl Scouts adapting cookie sales, using Grub Hub during pandemic

(WAVY) — It’s that time of year again — Girl Scouts cookies are back for the 2021 annual fundraiser.

Troops are adapting to meet their mission during the coronavirus pandemic.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast tell 10 On Your Side cookie orders are already being placed online.

This year, customers in certain zip codes can get cookies delivered straight to their door.

Traditional cookie booths will be allowed, but with safety guidelines in place.

Although cookie season may be different, Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast are turning lemons into “lemon-ups.”

“It’s a really good time to launch some non-traditional ways to get cookies in hands of customers,” said Shanise Harris, public relations manager.

Troops are kicking off the 2021 season online and currently taking orders through the Digital Cookie Platform. The tool is expected to be used even more this year.

The organization is partnering with Grub Hub so you can get your thin mints and do-si-dos delivered, depending on where you live.

That new feature launches on Feb. 1.

“They’ll be helping package cookies at our Girl Scout locations where our drivers will then come get the cookies from our locations and take them out to customers within certain zip codes,” Harris said.

Cookie booths will start popping up Feb. 21 and cash will be accepted.

It’s up to each troop if they’d like to host one, but only two Girl Scouts and two adults are allowed at a booth. Masks and social distancing are required for the troops and customers they interact with, along with other measures.

“A lot of troops this year are going to have card readers to make cash handling limited,” Harris said. “A lot of times, girls will set up displays with their cookies but we’re going to limit that this year just so customers aren’t handling cookies,” Harris said.

We’re told all proceeds will stay local and help fund the future for more than 10,000 Girl Scouts across Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.

“When you support a local Girl Scout, you’re really helping fund the little entrepreneur in her and help set her up for a lifetime,” Harris said.

For more information on where you can order cookies, click here.