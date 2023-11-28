NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Local organizations need support this holiday season. From toy drives to food donations, there are giving events to participate in across the region.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the non-profit will host Cocoa & Carols: A Hometown Heroes Holiday Concert with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra at Harrison Opera House. The holiday event presented by the Virginia Arts Festival benefits ForKids.

On Giving Tuesday, Digital Host Sarah Goode spoke with CEO Thaler McCormick in a Community Chat about the upcoming event and the need this holiday season. Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page.

ForKids is a non-profit in southeastern Virginia serving families and children. They work to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness in the greater Hampton Roads area in 14 cities and counties. They also operate the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline.

In the morning on Giving Tuesday, McCormick said the hotline received 147 calls in less than three hours.

“The need is just enormous right now,” said McCormick.

She says an extraordinary amount of assistance is currently needed across the area.

“There are just a lot of people not stably housed in Hampton Roads,” said McCormick.

ForKids offers a variety of programs and services to combat homelessness including, eviction reduction, homeless prevention, long-term economic mobility.

On Giving Tuesday, they are focused on raising funds for a new van. For families, the services are not possible unless the non-profit can provide transportation.

“Transportation is just a huge, huge issue for somebody getting to a job interview, being able to get to medical appointments,” said McCormick. “And, ForKids has lots of after-school programs, and our children wouldn’t get to us unless we provide that van transportation.”

A safe and new van will cost about $40,000 dollars. McCormick says donations big and small will make an impact on their goal.

After Giving Tuesday, continue to support ForKids throughout the holiday season.

On Sunday, help ForKids by attending the festive afternoon in Norfolk.

Get in the spirit with your favorite holiday tunes. Starting at 2 p.m. there will be ForKids festivities. Enjoy hot chocolate and a piano singalong with your favorite carols. Then, at 3 p.m. the Virginia Symphony Orchestra concert will begin.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the 2023 Toy Drive.

“We want our families to have that same opportunity and to let poverty not be a barrier for every child being able to experience a great Christmas,” said McCormick.

Get into the holiday spirit by wearing festive attire. That means bring out those ugly sweaters!

Photo courtesy of ForKids.

Tickets are still available for the event. Children under 18 are free to attend with the purchase of an adult ticket. Up to 7 children can attend per adult. Click here to purchase tickets. To find out more information about ForKids, visit forkids.org.