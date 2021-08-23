‘Food to Freedom Franklin’ Saturday event provides food and school supplies

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing has partnered with the Bon Secours Health System to host a community food distribution event.

The Hunger Strike Force (HSF), the largest domestic program of the humanitarian organization Operation Blessing, announced their plan to organize “Food to Freedom Franklin.”

Event leaders say the food distribution will operate out of South Hampton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

Operation Blessing and Bon Secours staff will be on-hand to distribute free groceries, school supplies, hot meals, and other needed items to residents.

Staff members say all are welcome and the event will take place rain or shine, while supplies last.

The Hunger Strike Force is Operation Blessing’s largest domestic program with warehouses in Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

They deliver food and supplies each week to more than 100 community-based partners in cities around the United States.

“Operation Blessing helps people in dozens of countries each year, but we also help many in our own Hampton Roads community,” said Gordon Robertson, president and chief operating officer of Operation Blessing. “Our longtime partnership with Bon Secours has been a huge help in easing the burden of providing food for many local families.”

“Food to Freedom Franklin” will mark 12 years since Operation Blessing and the Bon Secours Health System first collaborated to help the local community.

