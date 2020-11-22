Food drive sets new donation record at 24th Annual Mayflower Marathon allowing over 1.1 million meals to be served

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The team with FM99 and 106.9 The Fox say that over 1.1 million meals will be served locally by the foodbanks as a result of the donations made at the 24th Annual Mayflower Marathon.

To be exact, about 1,101,822 meals will be served from the collections gathered through the weekend event that started Friday, Nov. 20 and ran until Sunday, Nov. 22.

“We have been amazed at the outpouring of generosity from our community over the past three days. We are encouraged by neighbors helping neighbors through their contributions to the Mayflower Marathon,” said Karen Joyner, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

“The proceeds from this event will be available to immediately help those who are in need during this holiday season. Being able to put a healthy meal on the table is a basic right that will now happen for many more families because of these donations.”

Collection spots were posted in Hampton, Tabb, Virginia Beach, and North Suffolk. All food and monetary donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk went to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. All donations made at the Hampton and Tabb locations went to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

“During a year of great uncertainty, the Mayflower Marathon serves as a beacon of hope for some of our community’s most vulnerable individuals and families facing food insecurity,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President & CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of generosity from the community and our longstanding partnership with FM99 and 106.9 The Fox who support our mission to eliminate hunger in Southeastern Virginia and on the Eastern Shore.”

“In the most challenging year ever for the Foodbanks, our listeners and client partners donated enough money and food to create more than 1.1 Million meals for people in Hampton Roads.,” FM99 and 106.9 The Fox brand manager, Mike Beck.

“The 24th Annual FM99 and The Fox Mayflower Marathon is a great example of the teamwork and hometown spirit of Hampton Roads. Our thanks to the volunteers, organizations, client partners, and the thousands of people who made this event another huge success.”