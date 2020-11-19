Family dog who went missing in his Halloween costume found 2 weeks later in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After about two weeks away from home, a dog who went missing in Virginia Beach was picked up in Norfolk by animal control officers.

According to the Norfolk Animal Care Center, a family-dog named “Roo” went missing on Oct. 30 while wearing his Halloween costume. The family was so active in posting information about Roo’s disappearance that Norfolk Animal Control says they knew exactly who he was when they picked him up.

“While we may never know exactly how Roo ended up in Norfolk he is now back home with his family sporting a new microchip to help him get home in the future if needed,” said a post on NACC’s Facebook.

They ended the post with a message to other pet owners who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Keep checking all your local shelters and posting on social media – you never know what little detail will stand out to help someone identify your pet!”

