Family and friends remember man killed on Christmas Eve in Portsmouth

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Friends and family gathered Sunday to remember the life of a young man killed on Christmas Eve in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police have not officially released the identity of the man.

Family members tell Ten On Your Side his name is Da’Jour Collins Sr, 25- years- old. A candlelight vigil and prayer was held at a shopping mall on White Marsh Road in Suffolk.

We’ve reported the shooting happened at the Hamilton Place apartments in Portsmouth just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Longtime family friend Kelsey Walker said Collins was a father of three young children.

“To get that phone call on Christmas Eve [its] something that you don’t expect, right here at the holidays. It took the family and everybody by storm. Da’Jour was loved by everyone. He was a humble and giving person. For someone to take his life. It’s really devastating,” said Walker.

Walker explained Collins and his mom were very close.

“This mom lost her only child. There are children that are going to grow up without a father.” She adds, “We need some type of closure.”

Photo of Da’Jour ‘DJ’ Collins, father of three young children. Courtesy of Kelsey Walker.

The Collins family is having a hard time dealing with his death. They want answers on what happened and who did this.

“We just want whoever knows something to just come forward,” said Walker.

Those who knew Collins said he was a non-confrontational person.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to actively investigate this case and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Crime Line.

Citizens can submit their anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

