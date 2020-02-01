Fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne laid to rest in Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. (WAVY) – More than 30 Newport News police officers attended the funeral services for fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne this weekend in New England.

On Saturday, Thyne was laid to rest with full military and police honors in Lowell Cemetery, following a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.

We may have paid our final respects to @newportnewspd Ofc. Thyne, but she will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/qxlCUNcoFv — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) February 1, 2020

Services began Friday afternoon with a celebration of life at the Immaculate Conception Church at 144 East Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thyne, who grew up in New Hampshire, was born in Lowell.

Thyne leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, family, friends, and a community who will never forget her.

The city of Newport News remembers Thyne as someone who was always smiling and “a true hero” to the community she’d been serving since her police graduation ceremony on June 2019.

In lieu of flowers, Thyne’s family asks for donations to be made in support of her daughter Raegan through the Officer Thyne Memorial Fund. A verified GoFundMe has also been started in support of Thyne’s family.

The Newport News Police Department is also hosting its own celebration of life for Thyne on Monday, Feb. 3 at Liberty Baptist Church on Big Bethel Road in Hampton.

Thyne, a Navy veteran who joined the force in 2018, died in the line of duty last week after a traffic stop near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park. Police said the driver tried to flee, dragging Thyne about a block before she was pinned between the car and a tree. She died at the hospital later that night.