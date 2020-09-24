Fall Blood Drive to be held at Virginia Law Enforcement Training Academy on Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to join them for the annual Fall Blood Drive on Thursday in exchange for a free SportClips haircut.
The drive, sponsored by the American Red Cross, will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Virginia Beach on Integrity Way.
All donors will be required are required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken.
To make an appointment or for additional information, click here and use the code VBSheriff.
All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
