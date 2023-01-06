NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In Newport News, Coastal Fermentory, will host a Human Trafficking Awareness Month Fundraiser next week.
Coastal Fermentory is partnering with Transitions Family Violence Services for a fundraiser to help turn pints into profits. The “Drink Beer. Do Good” event will be held on Wednesday, January 11 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The brewery is located at 206 23rd Street, Suite B.
10% of profits and 100% of tips from the event will go to victim services in support of survivors of human trafficking in Hampton Roads.
Transitions Family Violence Services is a local non-profit agency in Hampton, Virginia focused on eliminating domestic violence in the areas of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and York County. The non-profit provides shelter, therapy, housing, and other services to survivors of human trafficking.