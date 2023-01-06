NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In Newport News, Coastal Fermentory, will host a Human Trafficking Awareness Month Fundraiser next week.

Coastal Fermentory is partnering with Transitions Family Violence Services for a fundraiser to help turn pints into profits. The “Drink Beer. Do Good” event will be held on Wednesday, January 11 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The brewery is located at 206 23rd Street, Suite B.

10% of profits and 100% of tips from the event will go to victim services in support of survivors of human trafficking in Hampton Roads.

Photo Courtesy of Transitions Family Violence Services

Transitions Family Violence Services is a local non-profit agency in Hampton, Virginia focused on eliminating domestic violence in the areas of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and York County. The non-profit provides shelter, therapy, housing, and other services to survivors of human trafficking.