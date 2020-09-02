Elizabeth River Trail obstacle course to open September 5

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation announced the opening date for a new obstacle course in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Leaders with the foundation say the course can be found at the Plum Point Park entrance and will be open to the public on Saturday, September 5 at 1 p.m.

The official virtual ribbon ceremony can be watched live on Facebook at 10 a.m. opening day.

Special guests include members of Norfolk City Council as well as a few athletes from Latitude Climbing + Fitness and The Adroit Collective to run an “inaugural lap” around the course.

Course elements include custom hurdles and steps, pull-up station, vertical rope net, overhead ladder, and balance beams. The ground beneath the course is designed to safely cushion falls or stumbles.

The ERT Foundation says the project was made possible with grant funding from KOMPAN and the SunTrust Foundation as well as support from several other groups.

“We are thrilled to open the obstacle course when trail usage is at an all-time high,” said ERT Foundation Board Chair Kevin Murphy. “It’s a first-class amenity that sets the standard for future projects.”

Future projects with the Plum Point Park trailhead include new dynamic playground equipment and a meditative walking labyrinth.

A GoPro video provided by the City of Norfolk is below.

Latest News