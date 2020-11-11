Dominion Energy to donate $10k grant to local kids for access to STEM education

(WAVY) –At Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, leaders with Dominion Energy are gifting access to music technology in their Dominion Energy Activity Center.

Dominion Energy, and its charitable foundation, have been long supporters of the Club. On Monday, they announced another donation of $10,000.

Leaders say the grant expands the “All About STEM” initiative to promote science, technology, engineering and math among traditionally underserved groups. The Club gives kids a safe place with resources to go to school virtually and get needed support.

“This investment in our youth allows us to continue to provide hands-on activities connects our members to science themes they encounter on a daily basis. Our kids are fortunate to have Dominion recognize the need for additional investments in STEM and in the futures of this generation.” Hal Smith | President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula

The Club has provided vital opportunities for children for nearly 75 years. Many of them have gone on to find successful careers, like Dominion Energy Regional Director Max Bartholomew. He said he’ll never forget how the club made a difference in his life, and now he loves helping the tradition continue.

