Do my kids have school Monday? Here’s what you need to know

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — After Hampton Roads and parts of northeast North Carolina saw several inches of snow and ice, local schools districts are shifting their schedules for Monday, January 24.

These shifts include fully-remote learning or even cancellations.

As we hear of schedule changes, 10 On Your Side will post them below. You can find the latest school and business closing information at this link. If you have a Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system code and need to issue a closing notification, you can log in here.

This post will continue to be updated as more schools make their decisions.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Students and ten-month employees do not report to buildings. Twelve-month employees should report to work in-person following a two-hour delay.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Non-essential personnel should plan to work remotely. Essential personnel should report as advised by the administration.

will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Old Dominion University will resume regular operations and reopen on Monday, January 24.

Portsmouth

Portmouth City Schools will be closed on Monday, January 24. That includes all schools and administrative offices.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools will have an asynchronous learning day on Monday, January 24. All before and after school activities are cancelled, including those run by Parks and Rec.

North Carolina

Camden County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.

Currituck County Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Non-essential staff should report with a two-hour delay, under option one. Essential staff (group A) should report to work on time or contact their direct supervisor if unable to do so safe

Edenton-Chowan Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.

will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. There will be no after school/evening activities.