Portsmouth’s Court Street Baptist Church receives mile marker for 230th birthday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sunday was a historic day for Court Street Baptist Church in Portsmouth. The congregation celebrated two-hundred and thirty years.

The historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources sits near the corner of Court and Queen Streets.

The pastor of the church Dr. Wilbur Kersey says the marker tells the story of the church, which traces back to 1789.

He says the marker reads Court Street Baptist Church is the oldest Baptist Church in Portsmouth and Norfolk.

Dr Kersey has worked hard to get the historical marker for the church.

“Its very strenuous its a shortened version of a dissertation or a thesis I mean really you have got to document with original sources you cannot just have second-hand information, and the committee does a magnificent job they review carefully and make changes which are most appropriate and I’m impressed with what they do as well as the baptist historical society at the university if Richmond.” Dr. Wilbur Kersey, Pastor of Court Street Baptist Church

Also as a surprise to Dr. Kersey and his family, new wording was unveiled on the court street academy building, displaying both the pastor and his wife’s name.

Dr. Kersey has been the pastor at the church for sixty years. He says it’s been a privilege to teach and worship in the same church for so long.

Stay with WAVY.com