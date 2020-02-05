Cottage Shop ‘Skip the Bag’ program raises $2k for sea turtle hospital

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — An Outer Banks business is not only working to reducing single-use waste, but supporting local sea life by making a $2,000 donation Wednesday to a North Carolina aquarium.

The donations were raised by operators at The Cottage Shop after they received news of a dozen cold-stunned sea turtles washing ashore in late January.

The store has been promoting its “Skip the Bag, Save a Turtle” program to shoppers. Customers can choose to skip taking a bag and in return, The Cottage Shop sets aside 10 cents.

“It has been a rewarding experience for us to see how dedicated our community and visitors are to reducing waste and supporting endangered sea turtles.” Amy Smith | Marketing & Merchandising Manager of The Cottage Shop

Donations went to the sea turtles who are currently being rehabilitated at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center. STAR is part of the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

According to STAR, they have been busy treating high numbers of cold-stunned sea turtles in recent months.

“Our local community has some of the biggest sea turtle fans, and their support is invaluable. This donation and initiative by The Cottage Shop is so appreciated as our staff and volunteers do so much to help these turtles get healthy and back to sea.” Brian Postelle | STAR Communications Coordinator

