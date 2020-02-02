Women United of South Hampton Roads makes over 2,500 meals for local nonprofits

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Over 160 Women United volunteers and their families worked to put together more than 400 dishes and 600 bagged lunches for those in need.

The food was distributed Saturday to 13 local shelters, soup kitchens, and food pantries, feeding more than 2,500 people experiencing hunger in South Hampton Roads.

The annual event celebrated its ninth year at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center.

Women United of United Way of South Hampton Roads is a nonprofit organization that, “brings people and resources together to solve problems too big to solve alone, ” says Marketing Manager Autumn Shaikh.

If you wish to learn more about the United Way or how to get involved with this strong group of passionate women, please visit unitedwayshr.org.