Volunteers give Little Creek Elementary School a mini makeover

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As students get ready to go back to school, a local elementary school is getting a new look.

Volunteers from the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach are sprucing up Little Creek Elementary School this weekend.

It’s part of the organization’s elevate to educate initiative.

The goal is to improve students’ learning environments across Hampton Roads.

Volunteers painted inside and outside the school building and cleaned up the landscaping, among other projects.

They’ll be out again Sunday starting at 9 in the morning.