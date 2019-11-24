Virginia Beach motorcycle club builds bikes for children in the community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A group of motorcyclists from Boneshakers Social Club spent Saturday building bicycles for children.

It was the 10th anniversary for the Bikes for Tykes event. The club raised over 15-thousand dollars and purchased more than than 200 bikes.

Their purchases equated to about three truckloads of bikes for local children.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the build today! We assembled 207 bikes in 3 hours, if it wasn't for all of you we would not be able to give them away on the 7th to children in need. Posted by Boneshakers Social Club BSSC C3 on Saturday, November 23, 2019

The club will give the bikes away on December 7th at the IceHouse Restaurant in Virginia Beach.

Photo courtesy of Boneshakers Social Club.

The bikes will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

