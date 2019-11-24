Virginia Beach motorcycle club builds bikes for children in the community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A group of motorcyclists from Boneshakers Social Club spent Saturday building bicycles for children.
It was the 10th anniversary for the Bikes for Tykes event. The club raised over 15-thousand dollars and purchased more than than 200 bikes.
Their purchases equated to about three truckloads of bikes for local children.
The club will give the bikes away on December 7th at the IceHouse Restaurant in Virginia Beach.
The bikes will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
