Santa escorted by local SWAT team to deliver presents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several children with life-changing illnesses were visited by Santa on Sunday.

Portsmouth Police and Fire crews had arrived in full force with a SWAT team escort.

Santa and Mrs. Clause hitched a ride on the firetruck.

The event, hosted by Edmarc Hospice for Children, allows groups to deliver presents to patients.

The organization says without the continued community support, this service to families would not be possible.

