Operation Blessing & United Way team with VB church and radio station to host supply drive-through

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Grace Bible Church, LaSelecta Radio, Operation Blessing, United Way of South Hampton Roads, and additional community partners will host a supply drive-through event for those in need on Saturday, June 20.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church located at 2956 Ansol Lane in Virginia Beach.

Organizers of the ever said all attendees must remain in their vehicle and drive through the stations of supplies and resources.



The following items will be available for pickup:

Groceries and water

Children’s activities and books

Face masks

Diapers

Toiletries including toilet paper

In addition to the supply drive, the Virginia Department of Health will also be onsite to offer COVID-19 testing to those in need.

These free supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the event is open to anyone who has a need.

Quantities are limited to provide assistance to nearly 1,200 families.

The United Way says the event represents a cross-collaboration of partners committed to helping neighbors in the 757 recover from the impacts of the coronavirus.

