High schoolers collect nearly 400 cans of food for Isle of Wight outreach program

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield High School students were busy from mid to late-November hosting a canned goods drive for a food pantry in Isle of Wight.

Officials with the school say the participating students were with Smithfield’s National Honor Society. The drive was held from November 9 until November 24.

Classmates collected almost 400 cans for the Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program, says Lynn Briggs, a spokeswoman for Isle of Wight County Schools.

The Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program is a non-profit group run by volunteers who collect food, furniture, diapers and other items.

Volunteers also make a point to provide different avenues for emergency assistance, like emergency dental work, to those in need.

Smithfield High School senior Gavin Nagle packing donations.

Smithfield High School senior sorting donations.

Smithfield High School senior Liv Pack ready to send off donations.

Smithfield High School senior Liv Pack showing donations. Courtesy of Isle of Wight County Schools

