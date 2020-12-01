High schoolers collect nearly 400 cans of food for Isle of Wight outreach program

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield High School students were busy from mid to late-November hosting a canned goods drive for a food pantry in Isle of Wight.
Officials with the school say the participating students were with Smithfield’s National Honor Society. The drive was held from November 9 until November 24.
Classmates collected almost 400 cans for the Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program, says Lynn Briggs, a spokeswoman for Isle of Wight County Schools.
The Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program is a non-profit group run by volunteers who collect food, furniture, diapers and other items.
Volunteers also make a point to provide different avenues for emergency assistance, like emergency dental work, to those in need.
